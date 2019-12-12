Turkey’s central bank cuts its key rate again, egged on by Erdoğan

Istanbul — The easy part is probably over for Turkish central bank governor Murat Uysal after it delivered another interest-rate cut that exceeded forecasts.

Emboldened by lira stability and egged on by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s calls for more aggressive easing, the monetary policy committee (MPC) reduced its key rate for a fourth time to 12% from 14%, exceeding predictions of most economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

But less than six months into his tenure, Uysal is feeling out the limits of the easing cycle, given his pledge to preserve “a reasonable rate of real return” for investors. On Thursday, the MPC removed a phrase used in an earlier statement that said its stance was, “to a large part”, consistent with the projected disinflation path, suggesting it could now move slower to loosen policy. The lira kept gains after the decision, trading 0.7% stronger against the dollar as of 5.52pm in Istanbul.

With inflation on the upswing again, Turkey’s real borrowing costs, the world’s highest when Uysal took over in July, may not provide much of a buffer against market sell-offs for too much longer.

Adjusted for prices, rates in Turkey are already below many peers and could turn negative in January, according to Crédit Agricole, whose Guillaume Tresca said, “It is not so attractive for foreign investors.”

Currency crisis

The latest move brings the cumulative easing under Uysal’s watch to 12 percentage points, rolling back the dramatic rate hikes used by the central bank to fight 2018’s currency crisis. Erdoğan ousted his predecessor for not acting fast enough.

Until now, the lira has largely withstood the onslaught of rate cuts, its one-month implied volatility falling in December to the lowest in years. Still, worries abound among investors, with Turkey’s currency on track in December for the worst performance in emerging markets against the dollar.