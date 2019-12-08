Lebanon’s Hariri re-emerges as candidate for prime minister as rival withdraws

Beirut — Lebanon's leading Sunni Muslim politician, Saad al-Hariri, re-emerged as a candidate for prime minister on Sunday when businessman Samir Khatib withdrew his candidacy to lead a government that must tackle an acute economic crisis.

Hariri quit as prime minister on October 29, prompted by mass protests against state corruption and Lebanon’s worst economic crisis since the 1975 civil war.

Under the country's power sharing system, the prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim. Hariri has continued to govern in a caretaker capacity until a new prime minister is named.

After Hariri quit, talks to agree a new cabinet became mired in divisions between Hariri, who is aligned with Western and Gulf Arab states, and adversaries including the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah. In October Hariri officially withdrew his candidacy to be prime minister.

A consensus on Khatib appeared to form last week among the main parties, including Hariri. But Khatib failed to win enough backing from the Sunni Muslim establishment for the position.

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, Lebanon's most senior Sunni cleric, told Khatib during a meeting on Sunday that he backed Hariri, Khatib said after the meeting.

"I learnt ... that as a result of meetings and consultations and contacts with the sons of the (Sunni) Islamic sect, agreement was reached on nominating Saad al-Hariri to form the coming government," Khatib said.

Khatib later went to see Hariri at his Beirut residence where he announced the withdrawal of his candidacy.

There was no immediate statement from Hariri.

Formal consultations to designate the new prime minister have been scheduled for Monday at the presidential palace. President Michel Aoun must designate the candidate with the greatest level of support among Lebanon's 128 legislators.

Political sources said it was not immediately clear if the consultations would go ahead as planned.