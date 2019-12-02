World / Middle East

Iran presses on with oil sales despite US sanctions

Iran is stilling its oil, saying the US's ‘maximum pressure’ on Tehran has failed

02 December 2019 - 13:40 Kirsten Donovan
Picture: REUTERS/ RAHEB HOMAVANDI
Dubai — Iran is stilling its oil despite US sanctions on Tehran's exports, the country's vice-president Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted on Monday as saying by state TV, adding that Washington's “maximum pressure” on Tehran had failed.

“Despite the US's pressure ... and its imposed sanctions on our oil exports, we still continue to sell our oil by using other means ... when even friendly countries have stopped purchasing our crude fearing the US's penalties,” Jahangiri said.

Relations between the two foes reached crisis point in 2018 after US President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 pact between Iran and world powers under which Tehran accepted curbs to its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Washington has reimposed sanctions aimed at halting all Iranian oil exports, saying it seeks to force Iran to negotiate to reach a wider deal. Tehran has rejected talks unless Washington returns to the nuclear deal and lifts all sanctions.

“They have failed to bring our oil exports to zero as planned,” Jahangiri said.

Reuters

