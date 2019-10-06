Chinese state oil firm pulls out of Iranian gas project

Tehran — Iran′s oil minister said on Sunday that China's China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) has withdrawn from the development of an offshore gas field and that state-owned Petropars will take over the entire project.

The South Pars gas field was to be developed jointly by France′s Total, CNPC and Petropars under a $4.8bn deal signed in July 2017.

The deal came after Iran reached a 2015 agreement with world powers that gave it relief from sanctions in exchange for limits on its nuclear programme, ending years of economic isolation.

Total left the project three months after US President Donald Trump's administration withdrew from the nuclear accord in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran's oil industry and other key sectors of the economy.

“Phase 11 (of South Pars) will be entirely developed by Petropars company,” oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the ministry′s official website.

Asked whether CNPC International had abandoned the project, Zanganeh said: “Yes, they have.”