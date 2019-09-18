Saudi Arabia says Iranian missiles and drones used in attack

Iran has denied any involvement in the assault that initially halved Saudi Arabia's oil production. An adviser to Iran's president tweeted that the press conference proved Saudi Arabia "knows nothing".

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has been battling a Saudi-led military coalition, has claimed responsibility for the strikes.

On Wednesday, the group gave details of the type of drones it said were used in the September 14 attack and warned that the United Arab Emirates was also in its sights.

Malki reiterated that the attack could not have come from Yemen, south of Saudi Arabia, and that the Houthis were "covering up" for Iran.

"The precision impact of the cruise missile indicate advanced capability beyond Iran proxy capacity," he said. "The targeting direction of the site indicate north to south direction of travel."

Eighteen drones and three missiles were launched at Abqaiq, home to the world's largest oil processing facility, but the missiles "fell short", Malki said. He said four missiles targeted Khurais, adding that the Ya Ali missiles have a range of 700km and have been used by Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria reiterated that the movement had carried out the strike, saying it possessed new drones, powered by normal and jet engines, that could reach targets deep inside the "enemy".

The group had launched "Samad 3", "Qassef 3", jet-powered and other drones, including some carrying bombs, at the Saudi oil plants from three sites, he said in a televised speech.