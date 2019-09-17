In Israel’s do-over election Netanyahu is fighting for his life

Jerusalem — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a battle for political survival in a closely fought election on Tuesday that could end his 10-year domination of national politics.

Opinion polls put former armed forces chief Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party neck-and-neck with Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud, and suggest the far-right Yisrael Beiteinu party could emerge as kingmaker in coalition talks.

The two main parties’ campaigns in Israel’s second parliamentary election in five months point to only narrow differences on many important issues: the regional struggle against Iran, ties with the Palestinians and the US, and the stable economy.

An end to the Netanyahu era would be unlikely to lead to a big change in policy on hotly disputed issues in the peace process with the Palestinians that collapsed five years ago.

Netanyahu has announced his intention to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank, where the Palestinians seek statehood. But Blue and White has also said it would strengthen Jewish settlement blocs in the West Bank, with the Jordan Valley as Israel’s “eastern security border”.

The election was called after Netanyahu failed to form a coalition following an April election in which Likud and Blue and White were tied, each taking 35 of the 120 seats in the Knesset, or parliament.

Netanyahu, has cast himself as indispensable and blighted by voter complacency over his tenure — the longest of any Israeli prime minister. He was prime minister from June 1996 until July 1999 and has held the post since March 2009.

Warning he may be replaced by “leftists” who would weaken Israel in the eyes of both foes and friends, Netanyahu has flooded the airwaves and social media with calls on his Likud faithful to turn out in force. “It’s up to you! The [Likud] lead is very small,” he appealed hoarsely in a video message posted on Twitter.

Trading barbs

Polling stations opened at 4am GMT and will close at 10pm when Israeli media will publish exit polls giving a first indication of the outcome. “It’s going to be close. It’s going to be a close election,” US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday in the Oval Office.