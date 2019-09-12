In the ruthless Saudi court, even the prince’s enforcer is not safe

Washington — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had a trusted enforcer inside the royal court until the murder of columnist Jamal Khashoggi nearly a year ago.

In the wake of that killing, Saud al-Qahtani disappeared and quietly ended his role in the day-to-day management of the prince’s affairs. But after months of chatter in diplomatic circles and on social media about whether he is still working behind the scenes for his patron, his name resurfaced in recent days in speculation about whether he was dead.

Oslo-based Saudi critic Iyad el-Baghdadi, citing sources he didn’t identify, said that Qahtani may have been fatally poisoned. The Saudi government never commented on his alleged death and the country’s embassy in Washington declined to comment. But two people familiar with Qahtani said he’s alive.

The poisoning speculation renewed interest in a man feared by many in the kingdom and considered a fall guy by some for an ambitious crown prince set on controlling Opec’s largest producer at any cost — and intolerant of dissent that embarrasses the de facto ruler. Qahtani, who the US sanctioned for his alleged role in the Khashoggi killing, was one of the masterminds behind a broader effort to silence dissenters.

While the kingdom has said 11 Saudi citizens are being tried for the killing of Khashoggi, it’s never said what happened to the late columnist’s body and it has vehemently denied the crown prince ordered or knew in advance of the killing inside the country’s Istanbul consulate. That response has done little to quash outrage over the killing.

“Saudi Arabia certainly has not done enough to address Khashoggi’s murder,” said Paul Pillar, a former US CIA officer who’s now a non-resident senior fellow at Georgetown University. “If Qahtani has met his downfall as a result of his part in the Khashoggi affair, this also exemplifies how the more a regime moves towards one-man rule, the more vulnerable even influential advisers are to being sacrificed for the sake of the one man at the top.”

During a meeting with two US senators last week, the crown prince took “personal ownership as the leader of the country” for Khashoggi’s killing, according to senator Todd Young, who said he and senator Angus King spent an hour with Prince Mohammed, who’s widely known as MBS.

“He assured me and senator King that justice would come to those 11 individuals who have been identified as being potentially responsible for killing Jamal Khashoggi,” Young said.