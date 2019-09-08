Afghan peace talks on hold, US to keep pressure on Taliban

Washington — Talks on bringing peace to Afghanistan are on hold and the US will keep pressurising Taliban militants for commitments while providing military support to Afghan troops, secretary of state Mike Pompeo says.

US President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced on Saturday that he had cancelled peace talks with the Taliban’s “major leaders” at the Camp David, Maryland, presidential compound after the group claimed responsibility for a Kabul attack last week that killed a US soldier and 11 other people.

The US has recalled its special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, to Washington to chart the path forward, Pompeo said on Sunday. Asked whether Afghan talks were dead, Pompeo said “for the time being they are”.

US diplomats have been talking with Taliban representatives for months about a plan to withdraw thousands of American troops in exchange for security guarantees by the Taliban.

US and Taliban negotiators struck a draft peace deal last week that could have led to a drawdown in US troops from America’s longest war, one of Trump’s foreign policy objectives.

Asked about the Camp David meeting scheduled for Sunday, Pompeo said Trump decided to get personally involved to get the agreement to the finish line.

“President Trump ultimately made the decision,” Pompeo said. “He said ‘I want to talk to (President) Ashraf Ghani. I want to talk to these Taliban negotiators. I want to look them in the eye. I want to see if we can get to the final outcome we needed’.”

After news emerged of the Camp David scenario, Trump was criticised for having planned to host on US soil a militant group that has killed US troops and sheltered al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after the September 11, 2001, attacks on the US.

“Never should leaders of a terrorist organisation that hasn’t renounced 9/11 and continues in evil be allowed in our great country. Never. Full stop,” US representative Adam Kinzinger, like Trump a Republican, said on Twitter.

Americans will on Wednesday mark the 18th anniversary of the al Qaeda attacks that killed more than 3,000 people in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.