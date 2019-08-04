Iran seizes third foreign ship in less than month

Tehran — Iran has seized a foreign tanker in the Gulf, state media said on Sunday, in what would be the third such seizure in a month amid heightened tensions with its foe the US.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards “seized this ship around Farsi Island which was carrying around 700,000l of smuggled fuel”, said a guards statement quoted by the official news agency Irna.

Seven foreign crew were arrested in the operation carried out on Wednesday night, said Fars news agency, which is considered close to the guards.

Tensions between Iran and the US have soared in 2019 after Washington stepped up its campaign of “maximum pressure” against Tehran.

Ships have been attacked, drones downed and oil tankers seized since May, a year after the US withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and began reimposing biting sanctions against the country.

At the height of the crisis, US President Donald Trump called off air strikes against Iran at the last minute in June after the Islamic republic’s forces shot down a US drone.

The seizure of the latest tanker would be the third by Iran in less than a month in Gulf waters, a conduit for much of the world’s crude oil.

On July 18, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards said they had detained the Panama-flagged MT Riah for alleged fuel smuggling. Aday later, they announced they had impounded the British-flagged Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz for breaking “international maritime rules”.

The identity of the latest vessel seized and the nationality of its crew had not yet been revealed on Sunday.

The guards said their boats had been patrolling the Gulf to control traffic and detect illicit trade when they seized the tanker.