Israel and US test high-altitude missile interceptor

Jerusalem — Israel and the US have successfully carried out tests of a ballistic missile interceptor that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday provides protection against potential threats from Iran.

The tests of the Arrow-3 system were carried out in the US state of Alaska and it successfully intercepted targets above the atmosphere, Israel’s defence ministry said in a statement. “The flight tests were conducted in Alaska in order to test capabilities that may not be tested in Israel,” it said.

Netanyahu said on Sunday: “Israel has the ability to act against ballistic missiles that could be launched against us from Iran or anywhere else. This is a great achievement for the security of Israel.”

US ambassador to Israel David Friedman joined Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday to watch video footage of the tests.

In January Israel said it carried out a successful test with the US of the Arrow-3 in Israel.

A series of tests were also conducted before the missiles were deployed in 2017 to Israeli air bases. Officials said that the one deployed was an older version and the upgraded system will provide more advanced protection.

The Arrow system, partly financed by the US, was developed and produced by Israeli Aerospace Industries in partnership with Boeing. Arrow-3 is intended to serve as Israel’s highest-altitude missile interception system. Systems for intercepting incoming missiles at lower altitudes also exist.