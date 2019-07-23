Kabul seeks clarity on Trump remark about wiping Afghanistan out

Kabul — Afghanistan called on Tuesday for an explanation of US President Donald Trump's comment that he could win the Afghan war in just 10 days by wiping out Afghanistan, but did not want to kill 10-million people.

Trump’s remarks followed a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday at which Trump voiced optimism that Pakistan could help broker a political settlement to end the nearly 18-year-old war in Afghanistan.

The remarks drew a stiff response from Afghanistan’s presidential palace, which has been excluded from talks between the US and the Taliban and which accuses Pakistan of supporting the insurgency.

“The Afghan nation has not and will never allow any foreign power to determine its fate,” the presidential palace said.

“While the Afghan government supports the US efforts for ensuring peace in Afghanistan, the government underscores that foreign heads of state cannot determine Afghanistan’s fate in absence of the Afghan leadership,” it said.

It called for clarification of Trump’s statement.

In his comments in Washington, Trump said Pakistan was helping the US extricate itself from Afghanistan, where the US was acting as a “policeman” rather than fighting a war.

“If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week. I just don’t want to kill 10-million people,” Trump told reporters at the White House where he was hosting Khan.

“I have plans on Afghanistan that, if I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the Earth. It would be gone,” he said. “It would be over in – literally, in 10 days. And I don’t want to do – I don’t want to go that route.”

Senior Afghan politicians largely refrained from comment, but social media commentator expressed fury.

“Your insulting message to [Afghanistan] is either accept the [Pakistani] proposal for peace or eventually you may have to use nukes,” tweeted former intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil.