World / Middle East

UN chief urges action to avert climate change catastrophe

Chaos coming faster than scientists had predicted, says Antonio Guterres

30 June 2019 - 17:31 Agency Staff
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres (left) looks on during the opening of the UN Climate Change summit, in Abu Dhabi, June 30 2019. Picture: KARIM SAHIB / AFP
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres (left) looks on during the opening of the UN Climate Change summit, in Abu Dhabi, June 30 2019. Picture: KARIM SAHIB / AFP

Abu Dhabi — UN chief Antonio Guterres said climate-related devastation was striking the planet on a weekly basis and warned on Sunday that urgent action must be taken to avoid a catastrophe.

“We are here because the world is facing a grave climate emergency,” Guterres told a two-day Abu Dhabi climate meeting to prepare for a climate action summit in New York in September.

“Climate disruption is happening now ... It is progressing even faster than the world’s top scientists have predicted,” the UN secretary-general said.

“It is outpacing our efforts to address it. Climate change is running faster than we are,” he said. “Every week brings new climate-related devastation ... floods, drought, heatwaves, wildfires and super storms.”

He warned the situation would only deteriorate unless “we act now with ambition and urgency”, but some of the world’s decision makers still do not realise the dangers.

Catastrophe

The UN chief held out hope in the Paris Agreement to cut harmful emissions and reduce global warming. “But we know that even if the promises of Paris are fully met, we still face at least a 3°C temperature rise by the end of the century — a catastrophe for life as we know it,” Guterres said.

He was convening the climate action summit because many countries were not even keeping pace with their promises under the Paris Agreement.

Under the Paris Agreement, the world is required to keep temperature rise under 2°C by the end of the century.

A landmark report last year by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said a safer cap of a 1.5°C rise would see nations rapidly slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions via a sharp drawdown of fossil fuel use.

But some high-polluting nations, led by Saudi Arabia, have questioned the IPCC’s findings, leading to angry exchanges at closed-door talks in Bonn.

It is thought that $300bn will be needed annually by 2030 to help nations deal with climate-related disasters.

IPCC warned in October that warming was on track towards a catastrophic 3°C or 4°C rise and that avoiding global chaos would require a major transformation.

“The climate action summit is an opportunity for political, business and civil society leaders to set an example,” Guterres said.
AFP

UN warns of ‘climate apartheid’, where the rich can escape and the poor have to suffer

People in poor countries are responsible for just a fraction of global emissions, but will bear the brunt of climate change, says a new UN report
World
6 days ago

Europe makes net-zero carbon targets front and centre at climate meeting

Some experts say a 2050 goal, if not accompanied by interim emissions cuts targets, could see richer economies burning fossil fuels for decades
World
4 days ago

There is no green revolution without tax justice in the EU

Aggressive tax optimisation strategies that allow companies to pay no taxes despite record profits, such as Google, must end, writes Eva Joly
Opinion
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Hong Kong prepares for pro-democracy march amid ...
World / Asia
2.
Vietnam and EU sign free-trade agreement
World / Asia
3.
DRC targets militias in ‘large-scale’ army ...
World / Africa
4.
Central banks band together to tackle technology ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Drought dries up Kariba power output

World / Africa

SA’s green bonds show there are massive opportunities for growth

Opinion

New York passes plan to make the state carbon neutral

World / Americas

Two EU nations aim high with plan to tax air travel

World / Europe

Solar power investment surges to record $9.8bn in Africa

National

Climate change an ‘existential issue’ for humankind, says UN

World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.