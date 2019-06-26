Kushner’s Middle East plan is roundly shunned by Palestine

The presence of Sunni Muslim Gulf states in Manama show they want to encourage closer ties to Israelis — with which they share a common foe in Shi’ite Iran — that have largely been under the table, said David Makovsky, a US-based Middle East expert attending the event. He added, “[But] it’s clear they won’t bypass the Palestinians and do anything they don’t want.”

Hard sell

The meeting in the island kingdom, which hosts the US Fifth Fleet, puts Kushner just across the Gulf from Iran at a time of surging tensions between Tehran and the US.

Washington hopes wealthy Gulf oil producers will bankroll the plan, which expects donor nations and investors to contribute $50bn to Palestinian and neighbouring Arab state economies.

Saudi minister of state Mohammed Al-Sheikh told the panel that Kushner’s plan was bolstered by inclusion of the private sector as a similar proposal, relying heavily on state funding, had been attempted during the Oslo interim peace deals of the 1990s that eventually collapsed.

“While I accept that peace is essential, back then it was the hope of peace that got them actually excited and moving,” Al-Sheikh said. But the “economy first” approach towards reviving the moribund peace process could be a hard sell as the political details of the plan, almost two years in the making, remain secret.

On Tuesday, Riyadh reiterated that any peace deal should be based on a Saudi-led Arab peace initiative that calls for a Palestinian state drawn along borders which pre-date Israel’s capture of territory in the 1967 Middle East war, as well as a capital in East Jerusalem and refugees’ right of return — points rejected by Israel.

Kushner said on Monday that the plan would not adhere to the Arab initiative.

It is not clear whether the Trump team plans to abandon the “two-state solution”, which involves creation of an independent Palestinian state living side-by-side with Israel — which the UN and most countries back, and which has underpinned every peace plan for decades, but Trump’s team has consistently refused to commit to it.

Any solution must settle long-standing issues, such as the status of Jerusalem, mutually agreed borders, Israel’s security concerns, Palestinian demands for statehood, and the fate of Israel’s settlements and military presence in territory where Palestinians want to build that state.

Palestinian leaders are refusing to engage with the White House, accusing it of pro-Israel bias. Breaking with the international consensus, in 2017, Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, infuriating the Palestinians and other Arabs.

Job creation

Lagarde said it was good that the plan identifies sectors for job creation. “It cannot be any kind of growth in the West Bank and Gaza. It needs to be job-intensive.”

The IMF says unemployment stands at 30% in the West Bank and 50% in Gaza, the economy of which has suffered years of Israeli and Egyptian blockades as well as recent foreign aid cuts and sanctions by the Palestinian Authority, Hamas’s rival in the Israeli-occupied West bank.

Among the 179 proposed infrastructure and business projects is a $5bn transportation corridor to connect the West Bank and Gaza, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. Some of them have been floated before and stalled for lack of underlying political or security agreements.

“The economic vision has to be linked to resolving the entire conflict, and this doesn’t bring the Israelis and Palestinians any closer together. So I’m not optimistic this plan can materialise anytime soon,” Makovsky said.

In the occupied West Bank and Gaza on Tuesday, Palestinians showed their disdain for the Kushner plan. In Ramallah and Bethlehem, small crowds of demonstrators gathered, waving Palestinian flags, and in Hebron, youths hurled stones and rolled burning tyres towards Israeli soldiers.

In Gaza, shops and businesses closed doors in observation of a general strike called by Hamas. Protesters burnt pictures of Trump, Kushner and Netanyahu.

Reuters