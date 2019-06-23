Arab League renews pledge to give Palestinians $100m in aid monthly

Cairo — The Arab League on Sunday reaffirmed a pledge to pay $100m a month to the Palestinian Authority, a day after Washington unveiled its Middle East peace plan.

Arab finance ministers meeting in Cairo renewed a promise first made in April to boost “the Palestinian Authority’s budget with a $100m monthly transfer ... as it faces financial burdens”, a statement said.

They also insisted, in an implicit rebuke to the White House’s economic plan, on “complete Arab support to the Palestinian state’s economic, political and financial independence”.

On Saturday the US said its Middle East peace plan to be presented this week in Bahrain aims to raise more than $50bn for the Palestinians and create a million jobs for them within a decade.

The “Peace to Prosperity” plan is led by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.

The Palestinian Authority is boycotting the two-day Bahrain conference that opens on Tuesday, charging that pro-Israel Trump is seeking to buy off the Palestinians and deprive them of an independent state.

Egypt and Jordan confirmed they would be sending delegations to the Manama workshop, which will also be attended by energy-rich Gulf Arab countries, Morocco and Israel.