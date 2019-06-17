World / Middle East

Iran to surpass uranium stockpile deal limit by June 27, says nuclear official

17 June 2019 - 12:22 Agency Staff
A general view of the Iranian capital Tehran and the Milad tower. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ AFP/ ATTA KENARE
A general view of the Iranian capital Tehran and the Milad tower. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ AFP/ ATTA KENARE

Iran will surpass the uranium stockpile limit set under the nuclear deal agreed with world powers from June 27, a top official said Monday on state television.

“Today the countdown to pass the 300 kilogrammes reserve of enriched uranium has started and in 10 days time... we will pass this limit,” Iran’s atomic energy organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said at a press conference broadcast live.

“This is based on the Articles 26 and 36 of the (nuclear deal), and will be reversed once other parties live up to their commitments,” he added, speaking from the Arak nuclear plant south-west of Tehran.

On May 8, President Hassan Rouhani announced that Iran would stop observing restrictions on its stocks of enriched uranium and heavy water agreed under the 2015 nuclear deal.

He said the move was in retaliation for the unilateral US withdrawal from the accord a year earlier, which saw Washington impose tough economic sanctions on Tehran.

Iran has threatened to go even further by July 8 unless remaining partners to the deal — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — help it circumvent US sanctions and especially enable it to sell its oil.

Under the agreement, Iran pledged to reduce its nuclear capacities for several years and allow international inspectors inside the country to monitor its activities in return for relief from international sanctions.

The deal set a limit on the number of uranium-enriching centrifuges, and restricted its right to enrich uranium to no higher than 3.67 percent, well below weapons-grade levels of around 90 percent.

It also called on Iran to export enriched uranium and heavy water to ensure that the country's reserves would stay within the production ceiling set by the agreement, yet recent US restrictions have made such exports virtually impossible.

AFP

Oil tankers likely attacked, but Iran says it isn’t responsible

The attacks show the prospects of a conflict have spiked since the Trump administration re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports, says expert
World
3 days ago

Iran frees US resident Nizar Zakka in possible move to appease Donald Trump

Zakka, a Lebanese national and tech expert, was arrested on a trip to Iran and sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in prison after Iranian authorities ...
World
5 days ago

Houthi missile attack on Saudi airport wounds 26

Saudi-led military coalition says the attack could amount to a war crime and it will take urgent and timely measures in response
World
4 days ago

Iran urges Europe to normalise economic ties or face consequences

France, Britain and Germany have defended the nuclear accord but share concerns with the US over Iran’s missile programme
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
A history of massive Hong Kong protests
World / Asia
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Ebola’s spread shows how science ...
World / Africa
3.
‘Mr Green’ gets the delicate task of saving ...
World / Africa
4.
How much longer will the cocktails in in Saudi ...
World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.