Hundreds of Syrians start leaving crowded Al-Hol camp

Al-Hol camp, Syria — About 800 Syrian women and children on Monday started leaving a Kurdish-run camp in northeast Syria crammed with tens of thousands including relatives of jihadists, heading to their hometowns.

At least 17 buses were seen leaving the area in the first such transfer from Al-Hol camp, which is home to nearly 74,000 people, among them wives and children of suspected Islamic State (IS) group fighters.

Some children were seen with identification tags hanging around their necks, while others had their name and a phone number scribbled on their hands, an AFP correspondent said.

“Eight hundred civilians have started leaving the Al-Hol camp aboard buses taking them to their hometowns in Raqa and Tabqa,” a town 70km west of Raqa city, said an official with the Kurdish administration in northeast Syria.

“In the coming days, there will be other batches of civilians who will [also] be taken to liberated and safe areas,” said Sheikhmous Ahmed, referring to towns and villages recaptured from IS.

Kurdish deal

Monday’s transfer follows an agreement brokered by the Kurdish administration and Arab tribal leaders during a meeting in the town of Ain Issa in May.

It is to be the first in a larger wave of releases that aim to empty Al-Hol of its Syrian residents, including relatives of alleged IS fighters.

The next batch is expected to follow after the Eid al-Fitr holiday due to start in the next few days marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Hoovered up during a final offensive against the jihadists by a US-backed Kurdish-led force, thousands of wives and children of IS fighters have been trucked into Al-Hol from a string of Syrian villages south of the camp in recent months.

Thousands more have flocked to the settlement from former jihadist strongholds, including the northern city of Raqa, once IS’s Syria capital.