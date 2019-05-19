Saudi Arabia calls for urgent Arab talks over Iran tensions

Riyadh — Saudi Arabia has called for emergency regional talks to discuss mounting Gulf tensions, saying on Sunday that it does not want war with Iran but is ready to defend itself.

King Salman invited Gulf leaders and Arab League member states to two emergency summits in Mecca on May 30 to discuss recent “aggressions and their consequences”, the kingdom’s official SPA news agency reported.

The announcement came days after mysterious sabotage attacks against several tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters and drone attacks on a crude pipeline by Iran-aligned Yemen rebels, which Riyadh claimed were carried out on Iranian orders.

The US has also deployed an aircraft carrier and bombers to the Gulf over alleged threats from Iran.

Antiwar sentiment

Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, said on Sunday his country does not want to go to war with Iran but would defend itself.

Saudi Arabia “does not want a war, is not looking for it and will do everything to prevent it”, he said. “But at the same time, if the other side chooses war, the kingdom will respond with strength and determination to defend itself and its interests.”

The kingdom’s regional allies welcomed the Saudi invitation.

The UAE’s foreign ministry said the “critical circumstances” require a unified Arab and Gulf stance. The meetings will be a “significant opportunity for the countries of the region to achieve their aspirations for establishing peace and stability”, it said.

Four ships including two Saudi oil tankers were damaged in mysterious sabotage attacks last Sunday off the UAE’s Fujairah, near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime route for oil exports which Iran has threatened to close in the event of a war.

That incident was followed by drone strikes on Tuesday by Yemen’s Iran-aligned rebels on a major Saudi oil pipeline built as an alternative export route if the Strait of Hormuz were to be closed.