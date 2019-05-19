Israel minister not happy with Palestinian flags at Eurovision contest

Jerusalem — Israeli culture minister Miri Regev has criticised the display of Palestinian flags during the Eurovision song contest finals in Tel Aviv, including by one of Madonna's dancers.

“It was an error,” Regev, a right-wing minister known for provocative stances, told journalists before a cabinet meeting. “Politics and a cultural event should not be mixed, with all due respect to Madonna.”

Regev criticised Israeli public broadcaster KAN for not having prevented the flags from being shown, though it was unclear what could have been done.

During Madonna’s performance at the Eurovision extravaganza, which began on Saturday night and stretched into Sunday morning, two of her dancers could be seen side-by-side with Israeli and Palestinian flags on their backs.

The gesture was an apparent call for unity, but Eurovision organisers seek to keep all politics out of the event and the display of Palestinian flags inside Israel is deeply controversial.

Madonna had not commented on the flags.

Separately, Icelandic group Hatari displayed scarfs with Palestinian flags when results were being announced.

The European Broadcasting Union, which organises the event, condemned both displays. Referring to Madonna’s dancers, it said “this element of the performance was not part of the rehearsals”.

“The Eurovision song contest is a nonpolitical event and Madonna had been made aware of this.”