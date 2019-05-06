ICC will not refer Jordan to UN for failure to arrest Sudan’s Bashir

The Hague — The International Criminal Court (ICC) will not refer Jordan to the UN Security Council for its failure to arrest Sudanese war crimes suspect Omar al-Bashir when he visited Amman in 2017, judges said on Monday, reversing an earlier decision.

Bashir, who was ousted in April after 30 years in power, is the subject of two ICC arrest warrants over his alleged role in war crimes including genocide in Sudan’s Darfur province.

Jordan had cited head of state immunity — which is customary under international law — as the reason for not arresting Bashir in 2017, but the ICC court said immunity no longer applied to Bashir due to Sudan's alleged war crimes.

In a split ruling, a five-judge panel said that while Jordan should have arrested Bashir, its failure to do so was not grounds for referral because Jordan had tried to consult with the court about the matter ahead of time.