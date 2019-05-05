World / Middle East

World Food Programme gains access to vital Yemen aid supplies

Huthi rebels accused of denying access to stores

05 May 2019 - 18:44 Agency Staff
Members of the World Food Programme visit the Red Sea mills warehouse in the Yemeni port city of Hodeida, May 5 2019. Picture: KHALED ZIAD / AFP
Members of the World Food Programme visit the Red Sea mills warehouse in the Yemeni port city of Hodeida, May 5 2019. Picture: KHALED ZIAD / AFP

Dubai — The World Food Programme (WFP) says it gained access on Sunday to vital food aid on the outskirts of Yemen’s flashpoint city of Hodeida a month after postponing its mission for security reasons.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting on the side of the government accused the Iran-aligned Huthi rebels of denying a group from the UN agency access to the Red Sea mills warehouse in April.

The WFP had said the mission was postponed for “security reasons”.

WFP spokesman Herve Verhoosel said on Sunday a WFP-led mission and a technical team of the Red Sea mills company gained access to the food aid.

“The technical team will remain at the site to clean and service the milling equipment in preparation for the milling and eventual distribution of the wheat,” Verhoosel said.

Before the UN lost access in September the Red Sea mills held 51,000 tons of grain, enough to feed more than 3.7-million people for a month.

In February, a WFP team visited the mills warehouse for the first time since September, when they became inaccessible due to the conflict between pro-government forces and the Huthi rebels.

The WFP said laboratory tests confirmed the wheat had been infested with insects and had to be fumigated to feed millions of people.

“An assessment carried out following the February 26 mission to the mills concluded that around 70% of the wheat may still be salvageable,” Verhoosel said.

“However, the flour yield will be lower than normal due to the hollow grains (caused by weevil infestation) that will be sifted out during milling.”

He added that the food will have most likely further deteriorated in quality due to the hot weather.

This comes after an agreement was struck in Sweden in December, in which Yemeni rivals agreed to redeploy their fighters outside the ports and away from areas that are key to the humanitarian relief effort.

Fighting in Hodeida, whose port serves as the country’s lifeline, has largely stopped since the ceasefire went into effect on December 18, but there have been intermittent clashes.

Both the government and the Huthis have been accused of violating the truce deal, while an agreed redeployment of forces has not yet been implemented.

The more than four-year conflict in Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people, many of them civilians, relief agencies say.

The fighting has triggered what the UN describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with 3.3-million people still displaced and 24.1-million — more than two-thirds of the population — in need of aid.

AFP

African migrants die in Yemen camps

UN warns thousands are living in inhumane conditions as eight Ethiopians succumb to diarrhoea
World
3 days ago

Pentagon count of civilian fatalities at odds with watchdog estimates

Report significantly lowers the number reported by Amnesty and the UN to 120
World
3 days ago

African migrants detained in Yemeni football stadium

UN’s International Organisation for Migration frantically ropes in other agencies to provide water and scant food to the sojourners to the Gulf states
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
France’s Le Pen courts far right in Hungary and ...
World
2.
Anti-corruption the top calling card as ...
World / Americas
3.
Skills shortages, labour curbs may hit Singapore ...
World / Asia
4.
Sri Lanka secures schools before their Monday ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Trump veto proves US behind Yemen war, say Houthi rebels

World / Middle East

Saudi and UAE offer $200m in Ramadan aid to Yemen

World / Middle East

Almost 100,000 suspected cholera cases in Yemen since January, says UN

World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.