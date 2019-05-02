African migrants die in Yemen camps

Dubai – At least eight African migrants have died in makeshift camps in war-torn Yemen, the UN’s migration agency said on Thursday, warning that thousands were living under “inhumane conditions”.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said the migrants had died of complications related to acute watery diarrhoea at the Ibn Khaldoon Hospital in Lahj, a southern district controlled by the Yemeni government in its war with northern rebels.

The IOM said it learned of the deaths on Wednesday. Most were Ethiopian.

“I am deeply saddened by the deaths of these eight migrants, who were among the thousands of migrants being held in deplorable conditions across Yemen,” said Mohammed Abdiker, the IOM’s director of operations and emergencies.

“We have decried this policy to the authorities, urging them to take a humane approach to irregular migration.”

Abdiker said the IOM had evidence guards had fired on migrants at a sports stadium in Aden, bastion of the embattled Yemeni government, wounding two and leaving a teenage boy “likely paralysed for life”.

“IOM stands ready to support Yemen and other regional partners to identify sustainable responses to irregular migration, which do not involve the shortsighted abuse of vulnerable migrants and fully respects international law,” he said.

Dire situation

“I am greatly concerned that this dire situation will further deteriorate.”

Yemen has descended into chaos in the past four years of conflict, with both the Iran-linked Huthi rebels and a rival pro-government military alliance led by Saudi Arabia accused of acts that could amount to war crimes.