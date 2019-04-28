Iran says leaving nuclear treaty one of many options after US sanctions move

Dubai — Iran says it could quit a treaty against the spread of nuclear weapons after the US tightens sanctions, while an Iranian general says the US Navy is interacting as before with an elite military unit blacklisted by Washington.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have risen since the Trump administration withdrew in 2018 from a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran and began ratcheting up sanctions.

Earlier in April, the US blacklisted Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards and demanded buyers of Iranian oil stop purchases by May or face sanctions.

“The Islamic Republic’s choices are numerous, and the country’s authorities are considering them ... and leaving the NPT [nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty] is one of them,” state broadcaster IRIB’s website quoted foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying on Sunday.

Iran has threatened in the past to leave the Non-Proliferation Treaty, as US President Donald Trump moved to scrap the 2015 deal with world powers — the US, Russia, China, Germany, Britain and France.

Separately, Iran’s armed forces chief of staff said the Revolutionary Guards, which ensure security in Gulf waters and the Strait of Hormuz for Iran, had not observed any change in the US military's behaviour towards the elite force after the blacklisting.

“US warships are obliged to respond to the Revolutionary Guards on the passage of the Strait of Hormuz ... and until yesterday they have been answering Revolutionary Guards questions, and we have not seen change in their procedures,” Maj-Gen Mohammad Baqeri was quoted as saying on Sunday by the semi-official Fars news agency.

US naval forces central command spokesperson Chloe Morgan said: “The Strait of Hormuz is an international waterway. Threats to close the strait impact the international community and undermine the free flow of commerce.

“The US, along with our allies and partners, is committed to freedom of navigation and remains well positioned and postured to preserve the free flow of commerce, and we are prepared to respond to any acts of aggression.”