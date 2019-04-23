World / Middle East

Iran calls US Central Command a ‘terrorist’ group in tit-for-tat exchange

23 April 2019 - 14:17 Parisa Hafezi
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: AFP
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: AFP

Dubai — Iran’s parliament passed a bill on Tuesday requiring the government take firm steps to respond to “terrorist actions” by US forces, state TV reported, retaliating against Washington’s blacklisting of the country’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

On April 8, US President Donald Trump designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) a foreign terrorist group, in an unprecedented step that drew Iranian condemnation and raised concerns about retaliatory attacks on US forces.

Tehran reacted to the designation, which took effect on April 15, by naming the US Central Command (Centcom) a terrorist organisation and the US government a sponsor of terrorism.

“The bill authorises the government to take firm and retaliatory measures against terrorist activities of American forces that endangers Iran’s interests,” state TV reported. “The government should use legal, political and diplomatic measures in response to the American actions.”

Highly loyal to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the IRGC is a powerful force that controls much of the Iranian economy and wields political influence in the country’s faction-ridden clerical establishment.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said some 168 law makers out of 210 present at the parliament voted for the bill.

Tensions have been on the rise between Tehran and Washington since last year when Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers and re-imposed sanctions on the country. 

In recent years, there have been periodic confrontations between the IRGC and US military in the Gulf. The new chief commander of the IRGC Hossein Salami, appointed after the US blacklisting, has warned in the past that Iran could use its cruise and ballistic missiles and drones, mines, speedboats, and missile launchers in the Gulf area to confront the US.

The Trump administration, which has taken a hard line on Iran, said in a statement on Monday that the president has decided not to re-issue waivers in May allowing importers to buy Iranian oil without facing US sanctions.

A commander of Iran’s IRGC said on Monday that Tehran would block all exports through the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf if Tehran is barred from using the waterway, where a fifth of global oil consumption passes on its way from Middle East producers to major markets.

Reuters

