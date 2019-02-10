World / Middle East

Yemen aims to export about 75,000 bpd oil in 2019 - Minister

Oil output collapsed in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen’s war

10 February 2019 - 12:22 Reuters
Oil. Picture: REUTERS
Oil. Picture: REUTERS

New Delhi - The Saudi-backed government in Yemen hopes to scale up its crude production to 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2019, with exports touching about 75,000 bpd, its oil minister told Reuters on Sunday.

The government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi controls the southern port city of Aden and areas holding Yemen's oil-and-gas fields. The Iranian-aligned Houthi group controls the capital Sanaa and the oil terminal of Ras Issa on the western coast.

Yemen's oil output has collapsed since 2015 when the Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen’s war to try to restore Hadi's government to power.

"We will maintain production from four blocks and are planning to build a pipeline to Arab Sea (Arabian Sea) to resume exports from these blocks," Hadi's oil minister, Aws Abdullah al-Awd, said in an interview.

The conflict has choked energy output and shuttered a key export terminal and pipeline.

Yemen produced an average of 50,000 bpd of crude in 2018 compared with around 127,000 bpd in 2014. Last year it exported some quantities of oil.

Yemen has proven oil reserves of around 3 billion barrels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The oil minister said Yemen also wanted to resume production of LNG, which had been halted as a result of the conflict.

"Our country has been affected by the war for the past three years, but thank God, now things are coming back. Hopefully 2019 will be good for Yemen," he said.

He predicted LNG output would rise in 2019 to 6.7 million tonnes and half of that amount would be exported.

"In 2020, we hope to export all of our LNG production, mainly to customers in Asia," he said, noting companies including Total, U.S-based Hunt Oil and Korean companies operate the LNG project. 

-Reuters

Pope Francis urges respect for Yemen truce accord

The pontiff calls for humanitarian aid to be allowed to reach desperate population
World
6 days ago

Teaching in Yemen may be possible as salaries start to arrive

The government-held city of Taiz, threatened from the north by Houthi forces, has been at the centre of an almost four-year war
World
24 days ago

Fight over Yemen granary tests truce as food becomes a weapon

A mountain of grain meant for starving citizens remains inaccessible
World
12 days ago

Most read

1.
Yemen aims to export about 75,000 bpd oil in 2019 ...
World / Middle East
2.
Death toll in Istanbul building collapse rises to ...
World
3.
Contested film on church abuse scandal moves ...
World
4.
ECB’s empty chairs leaves Draghi in pre-Brexit ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Pope Francis urges respect for Yemen truce accord
World / Middle East

Fight over Yemen granary tests truce as food becomes a weapon
World

Teaching in Yemen may be possible as salaries start to arrive
World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.