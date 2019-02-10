Israel readies to raze Palestinian murder suspect’s home

Jerusalem — The Israeli army said on Sunday it had started preparations to demolish the West Bank home of a Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli woman.

Overnight, troops operated in Hebron, where the suspect in the murder of Ori Ansbacher is from, the army said in a statement. “During the operation, the troops surveyed the suspect’s house in order to examine the possibility of its demolition.”

The suspect was arrested at the weekend and has not yet been charged.

The body of Ansbacher, 19, was found late on Thursday in southeast Jerusalem, and she was buried the next day in her Israeli settlement of Tekoa.

Israeli security forces arrested the suspect in a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. The Shin Bet security service named him as 29-year-old Arafat Irfaiya from Hebron.

Both the police and Shin Bet have said investigations have so far not found conclusively whether the killing was a terrorist attack or from other motives.