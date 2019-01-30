Israeli minister threatens to ban Amnesty International over Airbnb policy

Jerusalem — A minister threatened to ban Amnesty International from Israel after the rights group on Wednesday accused Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia and TripAdvisor of profiting from “war crimes” by offering accommodation in settlements.

“Amnesty International, that hypocritical organisation that speaks in the name of human rights, is acting to promote a boycott of Israelis as part of a campaign of anti-Semitic delegitimisation,” said public security minister Gilad Erdan.

“I have instructed the ministry of strategic affairs to examine the possibility of preventing the entry of members of Amnesty to Israel,” he said. “A few weeks ago, I went to the finance ministry to ask it to cancel the tax benefits granted to the organisation,” he said, without providing further details.

Amnesty issued a report on Wednesday calling on Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia and TripAdvisor to stop listing tourist accommodation, activities and attractions in settlements in occupied territories.