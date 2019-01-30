World / Middle East

Iran’s Rouhani tells nuclear deal critics: blame ‘oath-breaker’ US

Hardliners have repeatedly hammered the 2015 agreement, calling it a fool’s errand

30 January 2019 - 16:45 Agency Staff
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at the shrine of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, south of Tehran, Iran, January 30 2019. Picture: PRESIDENTIAL WEBSITE/REUTERS
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at the shrine of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, south of Tehran, Iran, January 30 2019. Picture: PRESIDENTIAL WEBSITE/REUTERS

Tehran — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani slammed his critics on Wednesday, defending the political achievements of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal and calling the US an “oath-breaker”. 

“One should not condemn the government or the great Islamic system instead of America — this is the greatest damage that can be done,” he said on state television.

Hardliners have repeatedly hammered the 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers since the early stages of negotiations, calling it a fool’s errand and a deception.

They contend that Iran has gained nothing from the agreement despite complying with its restrictions on the Islamic republic’s nuclear programme, intensifying their criticism after Washington withdrew from the treaty in 2018.

Speaking during an annual ceremony of allegiance to the late founder of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Rouhani said: “America has not been an oath-breaker only to us, but also to Europe, China, Nafta [North American Free Trade Agreement] and the Trans-Pacific Partnership [TPP].”

President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the deal — technically called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — in May 2018, reimposing punishing sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Washington also withdrew from the TPP trade agreement and the Paris Agreement on climate change control in 2017 and forced Canada and Mexico to negotiate a new deal in 2018 replacing the Nafta.

The other parties to the Iran nuclear deal — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia along with the EU — have insisted it remains in force and is working.

Rouhani took another jab at opponents who have criticised Iranian diplomats’ lack of foresight over not predicting the US withdrawal. “No agreement is based on whether the other party remains, but the main basis is the country’s interests,” he said.

He ended his speech by calling for “unity”, saying Khomeini’s main concern was not foreign forces but domestic “discord”.

AFP

Resisting new technology outdated, says Iran's Rouhani

The president has again criticised the judiciary’s blocking of social media
World
8 days ago

Germany bans Iranian airline from airspace after US pressure

Mahan Air’s licence is revoked because it was transporting military equipment and personnel to Syria and other Middle East war zones
World
9 days ago

Iran summons envoy over joint US-Poland Mideast summit in Warsaw

Iran sees the decision of Poland to co-host a global summit with the US focused on the Middle East as a 'hostile act'
World
16 days ago

Iran says it is on brink of making own reactor fuel

Country's atomic energy head says it on verge of designing own uranium fuel
World
16 days ago

Most read

1.
Protests fizzle as Bibi expected to leave Pakistan
World / Asia
2.
Iran’s Rouhani tells nuclear deal critics: blame ...
World / Middle East
3.
Venezuela crisis exposes new fault line in ...
World
4.
20 tonnes of Venezuelan gold is good to go
World / Americas

Related Articles

Resisting new technology outdated, says Iran's Rouhani
World / Middle East

Iran summons envoy over joint US-Poland Mideast summit in Warsaw
World / Middle East

Iran says it is on brink of making own reactor fuel
World / Asia

Iran confirms missile test amid western criticism
World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.