World / Middle East

Syria’s SDF, a US-backed anti-Islamic State alliance, makes breakthrough

On Wednesday, the Syrian Democratic Forces overran the last village held by IS in eastern Syria, confining its once vast, cross-border ‘caliphate’ to two small hamlets

25 January 2019 - 12:36 Agency Staff
An image grab taken on January 24 2019 from footage posted online by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) shows what the SDF said were civilians fleeing the jihadist group’s last bastion in eastern Syria. Picture: SYRIAN DEMOCRATIC FORCES/AFP
An image grab taken on January 24 2019 from footage posted online by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) shows what the SDF said were civilians fleeing the jihadist group’s last bastion in eastern Syria. Picture: SYRIAN DEMOCRATIC FORCES/AFP

Beirut — The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters, has spearheaded the fight against the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria, alongside the US-led coalition.

On Wednesday, it overran the last village held by IS in eastern Syria, confining its once vast, cross-border “caliphate” to two small hamlets, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

The following day a top SDF commander said the IS "caliphate" will be defeated within a month.

Kurdish-dominated alliance

The SDF was formed in October 2015 at the initiative of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), and includes Syrian rebel groups who had helped them fight IS.

Some 25,000 of the alliance's 30,000 fighters are Kurds, the rest being Arab Muslims and Christians as well as Turkmen units.

All Syrians, the SDF's members come from populations present in the country's northern regions which have fallen out of the control of the Damascus regime.

Key US ally

Even before the SDF's creation, Kurdish forces had already dealt IS several defeats, driving the jihadists out of the border towns of Kobane and Tal Abyad in 2015.

Such breakthroughs were made possible with the help of the US-led coalition, which launched air strikes against IS in Syria in September 2014.

Washington badly needed a local ally after a programme to build a rebel army to fight the jihadists collapsed.

After the SDF was formed the US decided to provide it with substantial support including weapons and air support.

The White House also announced the first deployment of hundreds of US troops to Syria, including special forces.

Raqa retaken

In November 2016, the SDF announced an operation to oust IS from its de facto Syrian capital Raqa and the surrounding province.

The jihadists were driven out of their Syrian stronghold nearly a year later, on October 17 2017.

On September 10 2018, the SDF and the coalition launched a fierce assault against a dwindling pocket of territory held by the IS to the east of the Euphrates River in the province of Deir Ezzor.

The jihadists put up a strong resistance, launching deadly counter attacks, with the Kurdish-led fighters finally pushing through in December to take Hajin near the Iraqi border.

On January 23, the SDF captured the village of Baghouz, leaving just a few hundred die-hard IS fighters holed up in two hamlets, the Britain-based Observatory said.

Call for regime help

In mid-December, Ankara announced plans for an offensive against the YPG which is sees as a "terrorist" offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) that has waged a decades-long insurgency inside Turkey.

Turkish troops already intervened in Syria in early 2018, driving Syria's Kurdish forces from Afrin in the northwest.

On December 19, US President Donald Trump claimed IS had been defeated and made the shock announcement that 2,000 American troops would be withdrawn from Syria.

The SDF said the pullout would give jihadists "the momentum to recover and conduct a terrorist campaign in the region."

On December 28, faced with the threatened Turkish offensive, the YPG called on Syrian government troops to deploy alongside their own forces in the north, where Kurds have declared autonomy.

The Syrian army is present around Manbij, a key city about 30km south of the Turkish border.

Last July, the SDF's political wing held talks with the Syrian regime, two months after President Bashar al-Assad threatened to use force to retake Kurdish territory.

AFP

Lebanon's Michel Aoun calls for Syrian refugees to return home

Rights groups have warned against forced returns while a Syrian peace deal remains elusive
World
4 days ago

Putin pivots to Zimbabwe and SA as a new power-broker without the colonial baggage

The Kremlin is arranging its first Russia-Africa summit this year — to the alarm of the US, but then Africa and Russia go way back...
World
3 days ago

The unpalatable truth about Trump’s embrace of the Russian bear

The notion that America’s president could be an agent of the Kremlin is so outlandish that it is almost self-discrediting, writes Edward Luce
Opinion
7 days ago

Turkey hits back at Trump threats of ‘economic devastation’ over Kurds

Ankara has repeatedly threatened a new cross-border operation against Kurdish People’s Protection Units aiding the fight against Islamic State ...
World
10 days ago

2019 — Trump’s toughest year yet

Donald Trump’s 2019 to-do list is too long to cite here, but stretches from Pyongyang to Russia and back home to Robert Mueller...
Opinion
13 days ago

Most read

1.
Queen Elizabeth sends a Brexit message to ...
World / Europe
2.
Europe leads list of buyers for US liquefied ...
World
3.
Human rights groups want an independent probe of ...
World / Middle East
4.
Donald Trump ally Roger Stone arrested
World / Americas

Related Articles

Lebanon's Michel Aoun calls for Syrian refugees to return home
World / Middle East

The unpalatable truth about Trump’s embrace of the Russian bear
Opinion / Columnists

Turkey hits back at Trump threats of ‘economic devastation’ over Kurds
World / Middle East

2019 — Trump’s toughest year yet
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.