Human rights groups want an independent probe of Saudi torture claims

Amnesty International has new reports about 10 human rights activists ‘tortured, sexually abused and subjected to other forms of ill-treatment’

25 January 2019 - 13:58 Agency Staff
From June 2018, women driving was officially no longer a crime in Saudi Arabia, but ignoring basic human rights continues. Picture: REUTERS
Beirut — International human rights groups on Friday called on Saudi Arabia to allow independent investigators into the country to probe fresh accusations of torture and abuse of human rights activists.

The calls by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) follow a similar appeal in November and December from the watchdogs, which said investigations by Saudi Arabia itself have not been satisfactory.

London-based Amnesty said it has obtained new reports concerning 10 human rights activists who have been “tortured, sexually abused and subjected to other forms of ill-treatment” in detention.

“One woman activist was wrongly told by an interrogator that her family members had died and was made to believe this for an entire month”, while two others “were forced to kiss each other while interrogators watched”, Amnesty said.

“We are extremely concerned about the well-being of these activists, who have been in arbitrary detention for about nine months simply for standing up for human rights,” said Amnesty’s Lynn Maalouf.

“The Saudi Arabian authorities have repeatedly proven themselves unwilling to effectively protect detainees from torture, or to carry out impartial investigations into claims of torture in custody,” she said.

Amnesty called on Saudi Arabia “to give independent monitoring bodies immediate and unfettered access to the detained activists”.

HRW issued a similar appeal in a separate statement on Friday.  “Saudi authorities should immediately allow independent, international monitors to enter Saudi Arabia and meet with detainees, including those who have alleged torture.”

“Saudi Arabia’s internal investigations have little chance of getting at the truth of the treatment of detainees,” said HRW’s Michael Page.

In November, Saudi Arabia dismissed as “false” and “unfounded” reports by Amnesty and HRW that three women activists had been tortured and sexually harassed in detention.

The reports came as Saudi Arabia faced intense global criticism over the killing of insider-turned-critic Jamal Khashoggi in its Istanbul consulate on October 2.

More than a dozen activists were arrested in May — just before the historic lifting of a decades-long ban on women drivers the following month. Many of them were accused of undermining security and aiding enemies of the state. Some were subsequently released.

AFP

UN watchdog presses Saudi Arabia to free ‘tortured, mistreated’ activists

More than a dozen rights activists detained in the kingdom
1 month ago

Saudis make money talk in Davos mid for global rehabilitation

As Jamal Khashoggi’s murder fades to an ‘unfortunate event’, Saudi Arabia believes investors will flock to the kingdom
23 hours ago

Saudi crown prince greeted by hundreds of protesters during Tunisia visit

Tunisians protest against a visit by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and call for an end to the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen
1 month ago

