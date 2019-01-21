World / Middle East

Two SA demining experts killed in Yemen blast

The South Africans were among five people who died after a vehicle carrying mines to be destroyed exploded

21 January 2019 - 17:39 Agency Staff
Smoke rises from a bomb blast in Sanaa, Yemen. Picture: EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
Smoke rises from a bomb blast in Sanaa, Yemen. Picture: EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
Image:

Riyadh — Five demining experts killed in a weekend explosion in Yemen were from SA and several European countries, a Saudi-run organisation in charge of the project said on Monday.

The state-run King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) said two South Africans, a Croatian, a Bosnian and a Kosovan were killed on Sunday when a vehicle carrying mines to be destroyed exploded in the central province of Marib.

A British national was injured in the explosion, KSRelief said without naming the casualties.

War-torn Yemen is home to what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with 24-million people in need of help and millions on the brink of famine.

The WHO estimates that about 10,000 Yemenis have been killed since 2015, when a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in support of the government in the fight against Iran-backed rebels.

Rights groups say both sides have committed potential war crimes.

The Houthi rebels have been accused of the widespread and indiscriminate use of landmines, while the Saudi-led coalition has faced criticism for deadly air raids on civilians.

Yemen is a signatory to the Mine Ban Treaty, an international pact which came into force in 1999 and aims to eliminate landmines and clear up vast tracts of affected land.

AFP

