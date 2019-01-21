Resisting new technology outdated, says Iran's Rouhani

Tehran — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says resistance against new technologies is “outdated”, as he again criticised the judiciary’s blocking of social media.

“Resisting new technologies and modern developments is an outdated approach,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast by state television. “We can see that some still oppose new phenomena especially those related to communication and information,” he said..

Iran in recent years has blocked access to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and last May the judiciary blocked the Telegram messaging app.

In May Rouhani said the government did not approve of the judiciary’s blockage of Telegram, the country’s most popular social network with 40-million users or around half the population.