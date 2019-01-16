US official cautions Israel over Chinese investments

Jerusalem — A US official cautioned Israel on Wednesday over investments from China, citing cyber-security concerns and the prospect of Israel’s allies limiting intelligence-sharing with it.

The Trump administration has taken steps to curb market penetration by Huawei Technologies and ZTE, two of China’s biggest network equipment makers, seeing them as spying threats. Both firms deny having any such purpose.

Interest by Huwaei and ZTE in Israel has worried its US ally, as has the green light it granted China’s Shanghai International Port Group in 2013 to build a private port near Haifa, a berth for the US Mediterranean fleet.

“We know that the threat of cyber attacks is growing each and every day,” US deputy secretary of energy Dan Brouillette said in a statement to Reuters during a visit to Israel.

He said that in his meetings with Israeli officials, he would “share our experiences and concerns regarding certain Chinese foreign investment in Israel, and hope to continue a dialogue on best practices”.