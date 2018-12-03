UN aircraft to evacuate wounded Yemen rebels ahead of peace talks

A security official at Sanaa airport told AFP the rebels began on Monday night to board the private, UN-supervised flight.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the UN chartered flight would evacuate 50 wounded combatants, 50 escorts and a team of Yemeni and UN doctors to the Omani capital.

The fate of wounded rebels had been a stumbling block to the start of a previous round of aborted peace talks in Geneva in September.

The rebels say they will attend talks in Sweden if they are guaranteed safe passage.

The UN is trying to persuade Houthi insurgents and the Saudi-backed government to sit down at the negotiating table this December.

UN envoy in Sanaa

UN envoy Martin Griffiths landed in Sanaa on Monday for talks with the rebels.

A UN source said the reopening of Sanaa International Airport, shut for more than three years after air raids by the Saudi-led coalition, was a priority for planned peace talks.

The Houthis said at the weekend that the airport could now meet the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to “receive civilian flights”. The ICAO has not released a statement on Sanaa airport.

A UN panel of experts said this year the “effective closure” of Sanaa airport since 2015, when the Saudi-led alliance intervened in the Yemen war, was a violation of international humanitarian law.

‘No excuses’

Proposed UN-brokered peace talks have been backed by the rebels and the government and were expected to take place in Sweden this week.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, however, has played down the early December schedule and said he hoped talks would start “this year”.

The opposing sides cautiously reiterated their willingness to attend negotiations.

Yemen’s information minister, Moammer al-Eryani, said the government had agreed to the talks in Sweden as a first step towards “facilitating negotiations” and to end “all excuses invoked by the coupists (rebels) to evade finding peace”.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the rebels were ready to hold talks “starting with a ceasefire” announced by the rival coalition at a press conference broadcast on the insurgents’ Al-Masirah television.

Iran also offered support on Monday, saying it was ready to co-operate with the international community to resolve the crisis.

Previous talks planned for September in Geneva failed to get under way as the Houthi delegation did not leave Sanaa, saying the UN could not guarantee their safe return.

UN aid chief Mark Lowcock warned last week that Yemen was “on the brink of a major catastrophe”.

