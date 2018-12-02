Israel police recommend indicting Netanyahu in third graft probe

The attorney general will now decide whether to bring indictments in the case, which centres on regulatory benefits allegedly granted to telecommunications firm Bezeq in exchange for positive coverage from a related media company.

Police in February recommended indicting the prime minister in two other corruption investigations.

In the findings announced on Sunday, police said there was evidence to charge Netanyahu with bribery, fraud, breach of trust and unlawful acceptance.

They recommended Sara Netanyahu face charges of bribery, fraud, breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

The premier has repeatedly called the allegations against him in all three cases a plot by his political enemies to force him from office.

He argued in a statement that "these recommendations were determined and leaked even before the investigations began."

"I'm sure that in this case the relevant authorities, after examining the issue, will reach the same conclusion: that there was nothing because there is nothing," he said.

Netanyahu did not mention the allegations in his comments at the start of a cabinet meeting later in the day.

The prime minister has been repeatedly questioned by police in the three corruption investigations.