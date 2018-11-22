UN envoy to visit Yemen battleground port ahead of peace talks

Sanaa — The UN envoy to Yemen will visit the rebel-held battleground port city of Hodeida this week, a UN source said on Thursday, as he presses warring parties to uphold pledges to join peace talks.

Martin Griffiths, who arrived in the rebel-held capital Sanaa on Wednesday, was in the Arabian Peninsula country to lay the groundwork for negotiations in Sweden in December.

The British diplomat’s visit to Hodeida on Friday is aimed at encouraging Iran-aligned Huthi rebels and government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition to stay calm ahead of the talks in Stockholm, the UN source said.

The conflict in Yemen, which escalated when the Saudi-led alliance intervened in 2015, has killed thousands and sparked what the UN has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

UN agencies say up to 14-million Yemenis would be at risk of starvation if fighting closes the port of Hodeida, through which nearly all of the country’s imports and humanitarian aid pass.

Both sides have in the past week expressed support for the envoy and his mission to hold discussions, but military officials have said that intermittent clashes continue to erupt in the Red Sea city of Hodeida.

Mohammed Ali al-Huthi, head of the rebels’ Higher Revolutionary Committee and an influential political figure, said the rebels are ready for peace.

“We support peace. We are ready for peace if that is what they [the Saudi-led coalition] want,” he said after meeting Griffiths on Thursday.