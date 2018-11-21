UK student gets life in prison after UAE says he is a spy

Dubai — A British student has been sentenced to life in prison in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on charges of spying for the UK, a family spokesperson said on Wednesday.

University of Durham doctoral student Matthew Hedges had been charged with espionage and jeopardising the Gulf state’s military, security and economy, according to earlier statements by the UAE’s attorney general.

Hedges was arrested at Dubai’s airport on May 5 after spending two weeks in the UAE studying the effect of the Arab Spring uprisings on the country’s foreign policy and security strategy, according to his wife, Daniela Tejada.

The UAE government hasn’t yet commented on the verdict. But the court ruling in Abu Dhabi drew swift condemnation from the UK, with Prime Minister Theresa May expressing her deep concern and disappointment and vowing to take the case to the highest levels.

British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said the ruling “runs contrary to earlier assurances”. Hunt visited Abu Dhabi on November 12 after the charges against the Hedges were revealed.

“Today’s verdict is not what we expect from a friend and trusted partner of the UK,” he said.

Hedges’s wife, who was present in court, called on the UK government to take a stand in support of her husband.

“They say that the UAE is an ally, but the overwhelmingly arbitrary handling of Matt’s case indicates a scarily different reality, for which Matt and I are being made to pay a devastatingly high price,” she said in a statement.

It’s not clear if Hedges has the right to an appeal, the family spokesperson said in a phone interview.

Hedges was sentenced without the presence his lawyer in a hearing that lasted five minutes, his family said. He had been forced to sign a confession document in Arabic, a language he doesn’t read, and held in solitary confinement for five months, it has said.

The disclosures mark a rare case of going public with an espionage case between the UK and the UAE, which maintain cordial ties. The seven-state UAE federation, which includes Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has taken a hard line on political Islam and domestic activism since 2011, when revolutions swept through the Middle East and North Africa and threatened the established order across the Arab world.

Bloomberg