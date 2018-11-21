Rights group sues Abu Dhabi crown prince over Yemen

Paris — A rights group filed a lawsuit against Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan during his visit to France on Wednesday, accusing him of war crimes, complicity in torture and inhumane treatment in Yemen, a lawyer for the group said.

The complaint by the International Alliance for the Defence of Rights and Freedoms (AIDL) said Prince Mohammed, who is deputy supreme commander of the UAE army, is responsible for attacks that hit civilians.

"It's in this capacity that he has ordered bombings on Yemeni territory," said a complaint filed on behalf of the AIDL, which is based in France.

There was no immediate response from the crown prince's court or the UAE government media office to an e-mailed request for comment.

Diplomatic efforts to halt the war in Yemen have proved unsuccessful and attempts by rights groups to hold the war's protagonists to account have gained little international traction so far.

The complaint, filed in a Paris court, comes as pressure grows on French President Emmanuel Macron to curb arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which head a coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels who control most of northern Yemen and the capital Sanaa.

France also has a military base in Abu Dhabi.

A number of Yemenis have joined the legal action, AIDL lawyer Joseph Breham said.

Prince Mohammed, a close ally of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is due to have lunch with Macron on Wednesday.

French prosecutors are already studying a similar complaint filed in April against the Saudi crown prince, starting a legal process likely to last years.

The complaint against Abu Dhabi's crown prince cites a report by UN experts that said coalition attacks may have constituted war crimes and that torture was carried out in two centres controlled by Emirati forces.

The complaint makes reference to the bombing of a building in Sanaa in October 2016, where a wake was taking place for the father of the Houthi administration’s interior minister.

The Yemen war has killed more than 10,000 people and forced more than 3-million from their homes — more than 10% of the population.

Documents from Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Oxfam on arbitrary detentions and the use of illegal cluster bombs are also referenced in the complaint.

The lawyers said French courts were competent to handle the case in line with the UN convention against torture.

Reuters