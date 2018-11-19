Yemeni Houthis signal halt in missile attacks on Saudi coalition

Aziz El Yaakoubi

Houthi rebels in Yemen say they are halting drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and their Yemeni allies, responding to a demand from the UN.

The Iranian-aligned group, which has been battling the Saudi-backed government for nearly four years, said on Monday it was was ready for a broader ceasefire if the Saudi-led coalition "wants peace".

International pressure has mounted on Yemen's warring parties to end the war that has killed more than 10,000 people and pushed the country to the verge of starvation.

The move from the Houthi group came after the coalition ordered a halt in its offensive against Yemen's main port city Hodeidah, which has become the focus of the war.

"We announce our initiative...to halt missile and drone strikes on the countries of aggression," said Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthis' supreme revolutionary committee.

The decision was based on discussions with UN special envoy Martin Griffiths to show "good faith" and support peace efforts, he said.

Griffiths is trying to salvage peace talks after a round in September collapsed when the Houthis did not show up. He hopes to convene talks before the end of the year in Sweden to agree on a framework for peace under a transitional government.

Yemen's parties had given "firm assurances" that they were committed to attending peace talks, Griffiths said at the UN Security Council on Friday.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Monday reiterated the kingdom's support for UN efforts to end the war.

Yemenis cautiously welcomed Monday's announcement.

"We pray that this will be the real beginning of peace in Yemen, we are all tired of this war," said Mona Ibrahim, a teacher in the capital Sanaa, which has been under Houthi control since September 2014.

"We just want to live like other humans," said Mohammed al-Ahdal, a resident of Hodeidah.

The Houthi defence ministry said it would respond to any hostilities from the coalition.

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported later on Monday that Houthi forces fired a ballistic missile on Saudi-backed forces in the desert of Midi, bordering Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis say their missile attacks on Saudi Arabia are in retaliation for air raids on Yemen by the Western-backed coalition, which entered Yemen's war in 2015 to try to restore the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The coalition has carried out thousands of air strikes in the impoverished country, hitting hit schools, markets and hospitals and killing hundreds of people, though it says it does not target civilians.

The Houthis last July unilaterally halted attacks in the Red Sea to support peace efforts, when Riyadh temporarily suspended oil exports through a strategic Red Sea channel after attacks on tankers.

Western allies including the US have called for a ceasefire ahead of the renewed UN efforts.

Western countries have provided arms and intelligence to the Arab states in the alliance, but have expressed mounting reservations about the conflict since the murder of US-based Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October.