Rohingya protesters in Bangladesh march against Myanmar repatriation

Hundreds of Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh protested on Thursday against any attempt to send them back to Myanmar after the launch of a repatriation plan was postponed.

Bangladesh had begun preparations to repatriate an initial batch of 2,200 Rohingya to Myanmar on Thursday, in line with a plan agreed with Myanmar in October, but by late afternoon no refugees had been moved back across the border, Myanmar officials said.

There have been extensive doubts about the plan, which has been opposed by the UN refugee agency and aid groups, who fear for the safety of the Rohingya in Myanmar, and by many Rohingya in camps in Bangladesh.

“No, no, we won’t go,” hundreds of Rohingya protesters chanted in the Unchiprang camp in southeast Bangladesh, near the Myanmar border.

Some protesters also waved placards that read “We want justice” and “We will never return to Myanmar without our citizenship”.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled a sweeping army crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine state in 2017, according to UN agencies, launched in response to Rohingya insurgent attacks on the security forces.

The Rohingya refugees say soldiers and Buddhist civilians massacred families, burnt hundreds of villages and carried out gang rapes. UN-mandated investigators have accused the Myanmar army of “genocidal intent” and ethnic cleansing.

Myanmar denies almost all the accusations, saying its security forces have been engaged in a counter-insurgency operation against “terrorists”.

Myanmar blamed Bangladesh for failing to supply returnees but said it is still ready to accept them.

“Bangladesh side didn’t transfer anyone until now. To be honest, Bangladesh is weak in following the physical arrangement,” said Myint Thu, permanent secretary at Myanmar’s foreign affairs ministry.

Unverified images on social media showed officials on the Myanmar side of the border waiting at a reception centre.

“We will accept them according to the agreement signed by the two countries. Whether they come back or not is their own decision.”

Earlier, three sources directly briefed on the issue said repatriation would not begin on Thursday as none of those selected to go back had agreed.

“Nobody wants to go back,” said one of the sources.

The Bangladesh government declined to comment.