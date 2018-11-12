Iran is meeting obligations of nuclear deal, says IAEA

While the US decision to drop out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Tehran and world powers has started to bite Iran’s economy, the other nations that joined the accord — France, Germany, the UK, Russia and China — have all vowed to stand by it.

Countries including China, India and South Korea won waivers from the US to continue importing Iranian oil, although the state department maintains they must continue reducing volumes. The EU is trying to develop a “special purpose vehicle” to keep financial transactions flowing. A reactor upgrade promised under the nuclear deal is also continuing with US acquiescence.

“The US has left just enough breathing room to continue implementing the JCPOA from a technical level,” Ellie Geranmayeh, a senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said by phone on Monday. “What we will see for at least the next couple months is continued compliance as Iran assesses the new cost-benefit analysis of staying in the deal.”

While US officials have grudgingly conceded Iran continues to meet its nuclear obligations under the accord — which capped the capacity and production of material that could be used in weapons in return for sanctions relief — they accuse Tehran’s government of continuing its ballistic missile programme and of meddling in Middle Eastern conflicts from Syria to Yemen.

Bloomberg