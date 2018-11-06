Qatar’s ruler hopes Gulf row will end for sake of region

Qatar’s ruler voiced hope on Tuesday that the country’s bitter dispute with Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies would pass, saying it had harmed regional security by weakening a Gulf Arab bloc.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut transport and trade ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism and their foe Iran. Doha denies the charges and says the boycott aims to undermine its sovereignty.

“History teaches us that crises pass, but if they are handled badly then this may leave traces which last for a long time,” Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said in a speech to the country’s consultative Shoura council.

“It is very regrettable that the continuation of the Gulf crisis exposed the failure of the Gulf Cooperation Council ... which has weakened its ability to face challenges and threats and marginalised its role in the region,” he said, urging the bloc to adopt dispute resolution mechanisms.

The US, an ally of the six-nation Sunni Muslim Gulf Cooperation Council, sees the rift as a threat to efforts to contain Shi’ite Iran and has pushed for a united Gulf front.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have repeatedly said the dispute is not a top priority and assured Washington it will not affect defence co-operation.

Riyadh recently appeared to soften its tone on Qatar as the kingdom faces its worst political crisis in decades, over the murder of journalist Jamal Kashoggi at its consulate in Istanbul, which has strained Saudi ties with the West.

The emir said Qatar’s economy had emerged stronger from the sanctions and that the state continued to support vital projects, including preparations to host the World Cup in 2022 and to develop oil and gas industries to maintain its position as the world’s largest liquefied natural gas exporter.