Israeli minister’s UAE visit adds impetus to diplomatic push in the Gulf

On Sunday, Regev, in the United Arab Emirates for a judo tournament, fought back tears after Israel’s team won gold in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam — a feat which allowed the Israeli national anthem to be played in a country that does not formally recognise it.

Her attendance at the event and the judo win were portrayed in Israel as both diplomatic and sporting achievements in a region where prospective allies have been reluctant to lift the veil on what Israeli officials have said have been years of covert contacts.

Israel’s communications minister Ayoob Kara was due in Dubai on Monday to attend the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a UN agency.

Shining a rare spotlight on direct ties with Gulf states, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, announced on Friday he had just returned from a surprise visit to Oman, the first time an Israeli leader has visited the Sultanate in 22 years.

Netanyahu has on several occasions hinted at warmer relations with Gulf states.

He told Israel’s parliament last week that due to fears of a nuclear threat from Iran, “Israel and other Arab countries are closer than they ever were before.” Israel has diplomatic relations with only two Arab states, neighbouring Egypt and Jordan.