Saudis promise ‘full’ inquiry into killing of journalist Jamal Khashogg

Saudi Arabia has promised a "full" investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, US defence secretary Jim Mattis said on Sunday following talks with Saudi foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir in Bahrain.

"We discussed ... the need of transparency, full and complete investigation. Full agreement from FM Jubeir, no reservations at all," Mattis told reporters following the talks, during which he warned the Saudi kingdom that the murder attributed to the Saudi authorities risked destabilising the region.

"No reservations at all. He [Jubeir] said we need to know what happened and it was very collaborative, in agreement," the Pentagon chief told reporters on a flight from Manama to Prague, where he will mark the centenary of Czechoslovakia.

Saudi journalist Khashoggi, who criticised the kingdom’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, lived in self-imposed exile in the US since 2017. He was murdered after entering his country’s Istanbul consulate on October 2. Gruesome reports have alleged that he was killed and dismembered by a team sent from Saudi Arabia to silence him.