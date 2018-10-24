World / Middle East

Riyadh would not have killed Jamal Khashoggi without US protection, says Iran

‘No one would imagine that in today’s world and a new century that we would witness such an organised murder’

24 October 2018 - 13:02 Babak Dehghanpisheh
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Picture: REUTERS/CARLON ALLEGRI
Geneva — Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia would not have murdered prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi without US protection, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Saudi authorities staged the “worst cover-up ever” in the killing of Khashoggi in Turkey this month, as Washington vowed to revoke the visas of some of those believed to be responsible.

“No one would imagine that in today’s world and a new century that we would witness such an organised murder and a system would plan out such a heinous murder,” Rouhani said, according to IRNA. “I don’t think that a country would dare commit such a crime without the protection of America.”

Khashoggi’s death in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 has triggered global outrage. Saudi Arabia initially denied knowledge of Khashoggi’s fate before saying on Saturday he was killed in a fight in the consulate, an account met with scepticism from several Western governments.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are regional rivals and have supported opposing sides in the conflicts in Syria and Yemen and different political factions in Iraq and Lebanon.

US protection has allowed Saudi Arabia to carry out bombings against civilians in Yemen’s war, Rouhani said, according to IRNA.

“If there was no American protection, would the people of Yemen still have faced the same brutal bombing?” Rouhani said.

Rouhani also called on Turkey’s government to conduct an impartial investigation into Khashoggi’s “unprecedented” murder. Separately, Rouhani said that Iran would “defeat” new US sanctions targeting its oil sector, according to the IRIB news agency.

Washington plans to impose the sanctions from November 4 with the aim of stopping Iran’s involvement in conflicts in Syria and Iraq, and bringing Tehran to the negotiating table over its ballistic missile programme. 

Reuters

Erdogan vows exposé on Jamal Khashoggi’s death

German Chancellor Angela Merkel suspends arms exports to Riyadh 'in the current situation'
World
1 day ago

Top business leaders spurn Saudi investment conference

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder clouds the investment conference
World
17 hours ago

Khashoggi killing a ‘grave mistake’, says Saudi, but prince had nothing to do with it

Foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir says the Saudis do not know how Jamal Khashoggi was killed or where his body is
World
2 days ago

Saudi account of Jamal Khashoggi's death meets growing scepticism

Saudi authorities admitted on Saturday that the Washington Post columnist was killed after entering the consulate
World
3 days ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Khashoggi's murder a death knell in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

Any worries about the tone of Saudi Arabia’s response to tough, and warranted, criticism of the regime are understandable
Opinion
10 hours ago

