Jamal Khashoggi, once a friend of Bin Laden, died a critic of Saudi Arabia’s extremism

Dubai — A complex man of contradictions, journalist Jamal Khashoggi went from being a Saudi royal family insider to an outspoken critic of the ultra-conservative kingdom’s government. Now even US President Donald Trump believes he is dead.

In his last column for The Washington Post, Khashoggi perhaps presciently pleaded for greater freedom for the press in the Middle East.

“The Arab world is facing its own version of an Iron Curtain, imposed not by external actors but through domestic forces vying for power,” he writes, in the column released two weeks after he disappeared in Istanbul. “We need to provide a platform for Arab voices.”

Now it appears his voice has been permanently silenced.

The Saudi journalist — last seen on October 2 entering his country’s consulate in Istanbul to obtain some marriage papers — went into self-imposed exile in the US in 2017 after falling out with Saudi’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

His disappearance has been shrouded in mystery, and triggered an international crisis for both Riyadh and Washington as Turkish officials have accused Saudi Arabia of a state-sponsored killing. Riyadh has denied the kingdom gave orders to kill Khashoggi and agreed to investigate his death.

However, on Thursday, Trump said for the first time he now believes Khashoggi is dead. “It certainly looks that way to me. It’s very sad,” Trump told reporters.

Bin Laden to Muslim brotherhood

Khashoggi comes from a prominent Saudi family with Turkish origins. His grandfather, Mohammed Khashoggi, was the personal doctor of Saudi Arabia’s founder, King Abdul Aziz al-Saud. His uncle was the notorious arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi.