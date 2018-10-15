World / Middle East

IRAN SANCTIONS

US the loser by abandoning nuclear deal, says Hassan Rouhani

The US is due to complete the reimposition of sanctions on November 5, targeting Iran’s oil sector and central bank

15 October 2018 - 05:00 Agency Staff
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Picture: REUTERS
Iran’s president boasted on Sunday that the US has lost against the Islamic republic’s "righteousness and wisdom" by walking out of the landmark nuclear deal.

"Everyone knows that America has lost legally and politically by giving up on its international obligations and that we have achieved victory," said President Hassan Rouhani in a speech at the University of Tehran to mark the beginning of the school year.

"There are but a few countries in the world that would call the US withdrawal from the JCPOA [nuclear deal] a good move," he added.

"Those that are cautious express disappointment, those that are more frank say it was a mistake, and the outspoken say it was illegal."

The US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers in May and is reimposing punishing sanctions, hoping to pressure Tehran into what President Donald Trump calls a "better deal".

The US is due to complete the reimposition of sanctions on November 5, targeting Iran’s oil sector and central bank.

"There has never been a more spiteful team than the current US administration towards Iran, Iranians and the Islamic Republic," Rouhani said.

The other parties to the nuclear deal – Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany – have all pledged to continue to try to make it work despite their firms being vulnerable to the US sanctions if they keep doing business with Iran.

AFP

