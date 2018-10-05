Turkey calls in Saudi envoy over missing journalist case

Ankara -Turkey’s foreign ministry has summoned Saudi Arabia’s ambassador for consultations over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after he had entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkish sources said on Thursday.

The Saudi envoy was called in on Wednesday, they said, to clarify the whereabouts of Khashoggi, a critic of Riyadh’s foreign policy and its crackdown on dissent who left Saudi Arabia last year saying he feared retribution for his views.

"Yesterday the Saudi ambassador was summoned to the foreign ministry and the issue of Khashoggi was discussed," one of the sources said. "Efforts are being made to clarify allegations about Khashoggi. We believe a positive outcome will emerge.

"Since yesterday, contacts have been continuing between Turkey and Saudi Arabia to overcome the problem related to Khashoggi," the source said.