Factory dip shows Turkey headed for recession
Istanbul/Ankara -Turkish manufacturing activity slid to its lowest level in nine years in September, a business survey showed on Monday.
Economists said that this was among the clearest signs yet that Turkey was headed for a deep recession after months of currency turmoil.
Further underscoring the pain for consumers and businesses, authorities hiked electricity and natural gas prices for the third month running, sources said, as the lira’s sell-off drives up the cost of everything from food to fuel.
The currency has lost 37% of its value against the dollar so far this year, hit by concern about President Tayyip Erdogan’s control over monetary policy and a diplomatic rift with the US. The crisis has reverberated across global markets and deepened concern about the outlook for Turkey’s banks and factories.
The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to its lowest level since March 2009, the survey by IHS Markit and the Istanbul Chamber of Industry showed. The decline was driven by a slowdown in output and new orders, which in turn led to employment and purchasing activity being scaled back.
"The sharp drop in Turkey’s PMI last month chimes with other very weak survey data and adds to the evidence that the economy has entered a deep recession," Liam Carson of Capital Economics said in a note to clients.
Turkish inflation hit 18% last month, its highest level in nearly 15 years, and is expected to surge to 20% this year.
The country depends on imports, which are usually denominated in foreign currency, for almost all of its energy needs. Turkey’s energy regulator raised electricity prices 9% for residences and 18.6% for industry from October 1, sources said, after the state-owned gas operator made a similar hike.
Highlighting the pain for shoppers, retail prices in Istanbul surged more than 4% in September from a month earlier, data showed.
Retail prices in Turkey’s biggest city were nearly 19% higher last month than they were in September 2017.
The government has responded to the crisis by cutting its growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019 and promising to tighten spending. The central bank’s mammoth 6.25 percentage point rate increase, and Erdogan’s attempts to repair ties with the US have gone some way towards easing investor concern, although worries remain, particularly about banks.
In one bright patch for the economy, data showed that exports rose 22.6% year on year in September, to $14.5bn, the trade ministry said. The trade deficit shrank 76.85%.
The products exported the most were cars, it said, with Germany, Britain and Italy the leading export destinations. Turkey imported the most goods from Russia, China and Germany, the ministry said.
Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey would not compromise on budget discipline or give up on free-market rules, and aimed to keep trying to attract foreign investment.
