Factory dip shows Turkey headed for recession

The currency has lost 37% of its value against the dollar so far this year, hit by concern about President Tayyip Erdogan’s control over monetary policy and a diplomatic rift with the US. The crisis has reverberated across global markets and deepened concern about the outlook for Turkey’s banks and factories.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to its lowest level since March 2009, the survey by IHS Markit and the Istanbul Chamber of Industry showed. The decline was driven by a slowdown in output and new orders, which in turn led to employment and purchasing activity being scaled back.

"The sharp drop in Turkey’s PMI last month chimes with other very weak survey data and adds to the evidence that the economy has entered a deep recession," Liam Carson of Capital Economics said in a note to clients.

Turkish inflation hit 18% last month, its highest level in nearly 15 years, and is expected to surge to 20% this year.

The country depends on imports, which are usually denominated in foreign currency, for almost all of its energy needs. Turkey’s energy regulator raised electricity prices 9% for residences and 18.6% for industry from October 1, sources said, after the state-owned gas operator made a similar hike.

Highlighting the pain for shoppers, retail prices in Istanbul surged more than 4% in September from a month earlier, data showed.

Retail prices in Turkey’s biggest city were nearly 19% higher last month than they were in September 2017.