Jews mass at Western Wall for blessing

Jerusalem — Tens of thousands of Jews gathered at Jerusalem’s Western Wall on Wednesday for a blessing that takes place twice a year at one of Judaism’s holiest sites.

The "priestly blessing" was part of the week-long holiday of Sukkot, or Feast of the Tabernacles, which in antiquity was a time of pilgrimage.

The blessing is part of daily prayers chanted in synagogues worldwide, but mass gatherings have been held since the early 1970s twice a year evoking the biblical dictum of pilgrimage to the temple in Jerusalem on certain holidays. The other gathering occurs during Passover.

Thousands of priests raised their hands and chanted the words of the blessing in the ceremony attended by those from the Cohanim priestly caste. The blessing involves the raising of hands in a form similar to the "Vulcan salute" Leonard Nimoy borrowed from Judaism for his Star Trek role as Mr Spock.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which oversees the holy site, estimated that 100,000 people attended two ceremonies on Wednesday. They included US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman. "It’s my opportunity to bless the people of Israel," he told reporters.

Friedman used the opportunity to praise US President Donald Trump’s "excellent" speech on Tuesday at the UN General Assembly. "It’s consistent with what he’s been saying about how he thinks the US relates with the rest of the world."

The Western Wall is a remnant of a supporting wall of the Second Temple complex, which was destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD.

Above it lies the plaza where the temple once stood and which now houses the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam.

It is the holiest site to Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

Jews are allowed to visit but not pray at the Al-Aqsa compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem to avoid provoking tensions.

Israel occupied east Jerusalem in 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community.

AFP