Syria and Russia pound last rebel strongholds of Idlib

Beirut — Regime and Russian air raids pounded Syria’s last major rebel bastion of Idlib on Sunday after an overnight lull, killing at least one child, a monitor said.

It was the second day of bombardment on the jihadist and rebel-held province and adjacent areas, after key powerbrokers in Tehran failed to reach a deal to avert an assault.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, said heavy attacks resumed on the northwestern region near the Turkish border at about midday on Sunday. "Regime helicopters dropped more than 60 barrel bombs on the village of Hobait in Idlib’s southern countryside, killing at least one young girl" and wounding six other people, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

In the neighbouring province of Hama, Russian jets carried out more than 10 strikes on rebel positions in the village of al-Latamneh, he said.

The raids wounded five rebels and knocked the village’s underground hospital out of action, just a day after strikes damaged a similar health facility in Idlib’s southern town of Hass.

Some of the heaviest bombardment in weeks hit Idlib and nearby areas on Saturday, killing at least nine civilians, the observatory said.